Suspension of inter-district bus trips leaves passengers in the lurch

Bus operators blame increased traffic snarls on Kozhikode-Kannur stretch

Ignoring the protests of passengers, some inter-district private bus operators continue to suspend their scheduled trips midway. Though they put the blame on the increased traffic snarls on the Kozhikode-Kannur stretch following the national highway widening work and the laying of gas pipelines, the commuters on the route allege that the operators do not make any arrangement for helping them resume their journey.

“Last week, a private bus from Kozhikode to Kannur stopped its service at Thalassery. The passengers were asked to get down and board other buses to continue the journey. They did so reportedly to operate the next service on time,” said a passenger.

Complaints related to cancellation of services, even during late-night hours, are also on the increase. As most operators return the remaining fare, many passengers reportedly avoid a direct confrontation with them.

The Bus Operators’ Association leaders have denied the involvement of their members in suspending services midway without addressing passengers’ concerns. According to them, trips are suspended only in case of a mechanical failure or an accident. On such occasions, alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, they said.

Responding to the issue, Motor Vehicles department officials said the suspension of trips to compensate for the time lost on the road was a violation of passengers’ rights and action would be taken against such operators on receiving written complaints. They said passengers should submit concrete evidence to book such operators.

Police officers controlling the highway patrol squads said support would be extended to passengers on noticing such incidents. They said passengers could use police helplines to get in touch with the patrol squads if the bus operators were suspending trips without proper reasons.