Suspects in Kokkallur ‘moral policing case’ still on the run

The Balussery police have booked seven identifiable persons who were accused of assaulting a Plus One student and her relative in a suspected case of moral policing. The gang members, who were found absconding after the alleged incident on Monday, also included a former president of the parent-teacher association at the school where the complainant studies.

The police said the girl’s petition was found to be genuine, and that all efforts were being made to track the offenders. The gang allegedly unleashed the assault when she was talking to her cousin at a local bus stop after classes. The 20-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in the attack, the police said.

The gang allegedly turned aggressive when the two refused to leave the place. Following a written petition by the two, the police registered a case.

Five of the suspects were reportedly autorickshaw drivers from Kokkallur village who allegedly came to the spot following the instructions of some of the local residents. The prime suspect was reportedly a local functionary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who allegedly triggered the clash near the school.