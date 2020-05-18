Kozhikode

Suspected murder victim’s image recreated

The recreated image of a suspected murder victim released by Crime Branch in Kozhikode on Monday.

Body was found in a burnt state three years ago

Using forensic facial reconstruction technique, the Crime Branch on Monday released the image of a suspected murder victim, whose body was found in a burnt state at Poloor near Parambil Bazaar about three years ago.

The image was developed using the skeletal remains that were exhumed two months ago from a graveyard at West Hill.

Crime Branch officials said the identification of the victim using the newly released image was their only remaining option. They said the attempts to identify the victim using other forensic methods, DNA analysis and by cross-checking missing cases in various police stations had proved unsuccessful.

It was in September 2017 that the charred body of a 40-year-old man was found abandoned in a bush. The body was burnt beyond recognition. The local police investigation had reported it to be a case of strangulation. Though the police carried out a three-month-long investigation, they failed to zero in on a suspect or identify the body. The Crime Branch took over the case two years ago.

Though a Mukkom native arrested on charge of a twin murder was suspected to be behind the incident, preliminary investigation could not find any evidence to prove his role. The man was interrogated several times by the Crime Branch squad.

