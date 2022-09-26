Suspected mental torture: CPO attempts suicide at Vadakara police station

Timely intervention by colleagues saves his life

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 26, 2022 19:03 IST

Alleging mental torture and insult by the superior officer, a senior civil police officer (CPO) from Koyilandy attempted suicide at the Vadakara police station on Monday. The incident took place soon after the CPO posted a voice message in a WhatsApp group of police officers hinting at his plan and details of the alleged torture.

However, the attempt in distress was foiled by his colleagues who managed to locate him inside a locked room in time. They reportedly broke open the door and rushed him to a hospital at Vadakara.

Sources said the officer was reportedly upset as the superior officer had rejected his re-joining report after availing leave. He had also alleged that his absence was marked in the office register citing late arrivals.

In the voice message, the CPO alleged that his plan to seek voluntary retirement was foiled by the authorities. “I really don’t want to die. I want to live. But I am not allowed to do that. I am now going through unbearable mental stress,” he said.

The issue triggered widespread protest among police officers. Special Branch officers visited the station and examined the CPO’s complaints as part of an internal probe.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sources said the newly joined police officers at the Vadakara station had been subjected to a “micro monitoring exercise” put in place by their senior officers against the backdrop of the alleged custodial torture and death of Kalleri native Sajeevan.

They said the tightened regulations in the name of improving the services of the station had affected a flexible work ambience. The sudden transfer of all officers who were on duty at the time of the alleged custodial torture too had undesirable impact, they claimed.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952-760000. Whatsapp: 7902281306. 

