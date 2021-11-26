Suspected gang leader arrested from Kannur

He had circulated a threatening video message against Nadapuram Station House Officer Fayiz Ali on social media

The Nadapuram police on Thursday nabbed the leader of a suspected gang of hired goons from Kannur district who allegedly circulated a threatening video message against Nadapuram Station House Officer Fayiz Ali on social media after attacking a house within the police station limits.

Shameem Narath, 40, was detained from his hideout at Kakkad in Kannur within a few hours after posting the bullying Instagram video.

According to the Nadapuram police, Shameem along with other hired gang members went into hiding after attacking the house along the Thanneerpanthal-Kadameri road on Wednesday. Though the gang reached the spot in the name of settling some financial disputes, it eventually ended up in a street scuffle. One of the suspected attackers, K.V. Sahad, was nabbed on Wednesday itself, helping the police locate the hideout of the main escapee.

Shameem posted the provocative video message after the police launched an intensive search for him and others involved in the incident. In the video, he had threatened the officer. There were also threatening messages from him against a few local people who tried to overpower the attackers.