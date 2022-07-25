Suspected custodial torture in Vadakara: Crime Branch squad begins probe

Role of officers accused of manhandling Sajeevan to be examined

A Crime Branch squad led by Superintendent of Police K.K. Moideenkutty has begun probe into the suspected custodial torture and death of Vadakara native Sajeevan Ponmeriparambil.

The squad will check whether the accused officers had any role in manhandling the man who later collapsed near the Vadakara police station and died on the way to the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital.

The suspension order issued by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kannur range) on July 22 has made it clear that there have been “lapses” on the part of the officers who dealt with a car accident case involving Sajeevan. The main allegation was that the police officers at the station manhandled him as he was in an inebriated state and tried to lock horns with them.

The observations made by doctors who conducted the post-mortem also prompted the police higher-ups to order a Crime Branch investigation into the incident that took place on July 21. According to police sources, the details of the post-mortem report are yet to be released. Preliminary observations revealed that it was a case of cardiac arrest, they said.

Cyber forensic experts have visited the spot and collected evidence. Closed circuit television camera visuals from multiple locations have been collected. The case, previously entrusted with the District C-Branch, was handed over to the Crime Branch considering the requirement of a scientific investigation.

“It was the shock from police brutality that caused the death. He collapsed near the police station following chest pain. He had complained of chest pain during the police interrogation, but he was sent out without giving proper medical aid,” said a youth organisation worker from Kalleri, a village near Vadakara where Sajeevan lived. According to him, the police were answerable for the rough treatment and the delay in arranging medical treatment.

Some drivers from Vadakara said Sajeevan was rushed to hospital following the intervention of a few autorickshaw drivers. They said his life could have been saved if he had received timely medical care.