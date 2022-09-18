Suspect in two murder cases arrested in Kozhikode

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 18, 2022 18:15 IST

The police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of being involved in two murder cases. The accused, Sudheesh Kumar, was nabbed with the support of a special squad under the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City).

According to the police, Sudheesh was involved in the murder of Madavanpattil Arjun of Feroke eight months ago. After the murder, he fled to Tamil Nadu where he allegedly killed a labourer, who was his co-worker, at Erode. He later to returned to Kerala and was tracked by the special squad from Ramanattukara.

“Sudheesh used to carry lethal weapons and was addicted to synthetic drugs. He was also involved in a series of theft cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” said the special squad members. They said the two murders were executed by the accused following drunken brawls.

