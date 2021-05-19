Kozhikode

Suspect in textile shop burning case held

Staff Reporter Kozhikode 19 May 2021 21:31 IST
Updated: 19 May 2021 21:31 IST

The Kozhikode City police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man who was suspected of setting afire a newly opened textile shop at Parambil Bazar. P. Rafeeque, the accused who was at large, was arrested after a month-long investigation.

It was on April 8 that the two-storey textile shop was allegedly set afire by an unidentified gang. The owner had claimed a loss of ₹1.5 crore in the incident. According to the police, the attack was the result of a personal rivalry between the textile shop owner and Rafeeque. One of his close partners in the crime had already been arrested by the Chevayur police.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kozhikode
crime
Read more...