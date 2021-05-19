Suspect in textile shop burning case held

Kozhikode

19 May 2021

The Kozhikode City police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man who was suspected of setting afire a newly opened textile shop at Parambil Bazar. P. Rafeeque, the accused who was at large, was arrested after a month-long investigation.

It was on April 8 that the two-storey textile shop was allegedly set afire by an unidentified gang. The owner had claimed a loss of ₹1.5 crore in the incident. According to the police, the attack was the result of a personal rivalry between the textile shop owner and Rafeeque. One of his close partners in the crime had already been arrested by the Chevayur police.

