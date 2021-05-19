Kozhikode

Suspect in textile shop burning case held

The Kozhikode City police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man who was suspected of setting afire a newly opened textile shop at Parambil Bazar. P. Rafeeque, the accused who was at large, was arrested after a month-long investigation.

It was on April 8 that the two-storey textile shop was allegedly set afire by an unidentified gang. The owner had claimed a loss of ₹1.5 crore in the incident. According to the police, the attack was the result of a personal rivalry between the textile shop owner and Rafeeque. One of his close partners in the crime had already been arrested by the Chevayur police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 9:31:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/suspect-in-textile-shop-burning-case-held/article34599610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY