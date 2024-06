A Malappuram native, who allegedly kept smuggled synthetic drug worth ₹2-crore in a house at Puthiyangadi was arrested from Bengaluru. Shine Shaji, the suspect, was nabbed by the Vellayil police with the support of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

Police sources said his close aide would also be nabbed soon. Last week, the police recovered 779 grams of MDMA and 80 LSD stamps from the rented house at Puthiyangadi. Shaji was at-large after the incident.