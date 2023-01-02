Suspect in sexual assault case still at large

January 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The City police have intensified the search for a local body member from Mavoor who has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy while a drill was in progress. The suspected sexual assault took place on December 26 when the boy was travelling in the ambulance of the accused.

According to police sources, the accused who worked as a driver of a cooperative bank assaulted the boy twice in two separate vehicles. Soon after the complaint was filed, the accused was found missing from his house.

“The accused is also a local committee member of the Communist Party of India [Marxist]. There should be stringent action against him as he was misusing his position and influence to exploit the boy,” said a Congress leader from the area. He said a protest was launched in Mavoor panchayat seeking the resignation of the accused.

Protests have also been strengthened against the police alleging that they were trying to protect the accused. Meanwhile, police sources said the man would be netted soon.