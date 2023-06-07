Suspect in sexual assault case arrested

June 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Koduvally police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who was suspected of sexually abusing a minor girl. Shameer, a resident of Kuttippala, was nabbed from a lodge in Kannur and charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police sources said the youth, involved in a number of criminal cases and incidents of drug trafficking, had been at large after he was booked on a petition by the girl’s parents. He had also stopped using his mobile phones to evade the police, they said.