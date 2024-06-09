Kozhikode cyber police arrest suspect in online trading fraud

A special squad from the Kozhikode City cyber police station has nabbed the suspect involved in a ₹67-lakh online trading fraud. Tamil Nadu native Sufiyan Kabeer, who allegedly cheated an investor from Pantheerankavu, was arrested after two-year long scientific investigation into the incident.

According to police sources, the man contacted the investor through social media promising huge returns from share trading. He had used social media applications to frequently communicate with the client and win his trust for attracting investments. The suspect used to transfer the investments to his trading accounts after illegally logging into the personal bank account of the investor, they said.