GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kozhikode cyber police arrest suspect in online trading fraud

Updated - June 09, 2024 12:55 am IST

Published - June 09, 2024 12:53 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special squad from the Kozhikode City cyber police station has nabbed the suspect involved in a ₹67-lakh online trading fraud. Tamil Nadu native Sufiyan Kabeer, who allegedly cheated an investor from Pantheerankavu, was arrested after two-year long scientific investigation into the incident.

According to police sources, the man contacted the investor through social media promising huge returns from share trading. He had used social media applications to frequently communicate with the client and win his trust for attracting investments. The suspect used to transfer the investments to his trading accounts after illegally logging into the personal bank account of the investor, they said.  

Related Topics

Kozhikode / fraud / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.