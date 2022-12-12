Suspect in drug smuggling cases arrested in Kozhikode

December 12, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A prime suspect in various narcotics smuggling cases has been netted by the Thamarassery police during a surprise vehicle check in the district. S.M. Namsheed, reportedly heading the local drug pushers’ gangs in Thamarassery, was arrested with 7 grams of smuggled MDMA. A car he used to smuggle drugs was also seized.

According to police sources, there were weighing machines and packing covers inside the car. The 35-year-old was suspected of purchasing MDMA from a wholesale supplier in Bengaluru.

The accused, remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, allegedly took up smuggling after his return from a Gulf country during the pandemic. He reportedly maintained a chain of local agents to supply the stock he arranged from different States.

