Suspect in driver’s death case arrested in Kozhikode

April 30, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Vellayil police along with the Special Action Group on Tuesday arrested Dhanesh, a native of Vellayil, in connection with the alleged murder of Sreekanth, an autorickshaw driver, on Panicker Road in the city on Sunday morning. A relative of the deceased, Dhanesh had allegedly committed the crime due to personal grudge.

According to the police, Dhanesh had burnt down Sreekanth’s car on Saturday. Not content with the act, he had followed Sreekanth with the motive of killing him. He saw Sreekanth going out in the autorickshaw around 5.30 a.m. and followed him. The crime was committed when Sreekanth was taking rest. The deceased had fallen on the footpath after he was ambushed. Dhanesh stayed at the spot until he ensured that Sreekanth was dead and later fled on his scooter through a nearby lane, the police said.

The Special Action Group formed under Deputy Commissioner Anuj Paliwal had examined CCTV footage and other scientific evidence. It was the image of a scooter in the footage that changed the course of the investigation. The information that Sreekanth had misbehaved with the mother of the accused strengthened suspicion about Dhanesh.

The accused had maintained that he was innocent in the case but eventually admitted to the crime when scientific evidence was presented, the police said.