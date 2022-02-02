Kozhikode

Suspect in criminal cases stabbed to death

A suspect in many robbery cases and incidents of drug trafficking was stabbed to death by a toy trader following a drunken brawl along the Railway Station Link road in Kozhikode city on Tuesday night.

The police identified the victim as Faisal Hamsa, 37, of Paroppadi. P.V. Shanavas, 36, of Kayamkulam who allegedly tried to escape from the spot after the murder, was overpowered by a group of head load workers near the crime spot.

The Town Police said the two were in an inebriated state during the incident which took place around 9 p.m.

Also, there were some personal issues between the two that ended up in the murder, they said.


