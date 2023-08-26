Suspect in alleged kidnapping of girl arrested in Vadakara

August 26, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Saturday arrested Unnithankandy Junaid who allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old college girl for sexual exploitation and locked her inside his house at Thottilpalam after the alleged assault. The 26-year-old was arrested from a hideout in Vadakara.

The police had issued a lookout notice as part of the intensified search for him after the rescue of the girl from his house last Wednesday. It was a missing case field by her family members that uncovered the well-planned assault by the youth who operated the crime when his parents went abroad for a short vacation.

According to police sources, the suspect, who was found to be a drug addict captured naked videos and photographs of the captive for further exploitation. When the police reached the spot for rescue, the girl was found tied inside a room.

The statement of the girl, who was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the incident, was strong enough to reveal the details of the attacker. From his house, packets of MDMA had also been recovered. Medical college sources said the girl’s health conditions have improved as there were timely interventions from all sides.

Police sources said the accused would be quizzed for gathering the details of some of his close aides.