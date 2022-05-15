Survey spots 35 species of birds in Vanaparvam biodiversity park
Study conducted to mark World Migratory Bird Day observance
A survey carried out by the team members of the Social Forestry Extension Division of Kozhikode along with the Kozhikode Birders and Kakkavayal Vana Samrakshana Samiti managed to spot 35 species of birds in and around the Vanaparvam biodiversity park area.
People who took part in the survey pointed out that the area continued to be a safe habitat for many rare species of birds.
Sri Lanka Frogmouth, Jerdon’s Nightjar, Puff-throated Babbler, and Malabar Trogon were some of the rare species they could spot during the survey conducted to mark the World Migratory Bird Day observance in the district. The survey team said it was the first time that they could spot the Sri Lanka Frogmouth from the Vanaparvam forest area.
The event drew the participation of 38 persons who were split into two different teams under forest department officers. There were also students, experienced bird watchers, local body representatives and researchers.
