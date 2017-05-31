Survey of differently-abled persons in Mukkom soon

The Mukkom municipality will shortly conduct a survey covering all the differently-abled persons in its limit to know more about their socio-economic status and come out with a suitable welfare programme for their empowerment.

The local body is coming out with the new plan after holding a special grama sabha for the segment to hear their complaints and suggestions for further improvement. There were 170 differently-abled persons who turned up for the meeting held on Tuesday.

Municipal authorities say differently-abled citizens in their region are in need of better inclusive learning opportunities, financial aid for higher education and more self- employment openings to come to the mainstream. Parents too are in need of better social support to care for their children with special needs, they point out.

V. Kunjan, chairman of the municipality, says the social empowerment and rehabilitation scheme under consideration will make use of the municipality’s own fund along with the State government aid and sponsors’ support. “The survey will be carried out with the support of coordinators from the Integrated Child Development Services,” he adds.

The next board meeting of the municipality will finalise a date to commence the survey and ways to mobilise public fund for the cause. Suggestions made by differently-abled persons too will be taken up for open discussion at the meeting to finalise suitable projects.