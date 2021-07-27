Survey identifies 2,323 active street vendors in Kozhikode

Corporation to issue identity cards and certificates to them

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has identified 2,323 street vendors in its latest survey. They will be issued identity cards and certificates to prove their right to conduct business in the city.

The corporation had conducted a survey of street vendors in 2015 under a project of the the National urban Livelihood Mission. The survey, led by the Kudumbashree with the help of MSW students from colleges in the district, had identified 2,036 vendors, of whom 1,682 deserving candidates were issued identity cards.

The latest survey was an extension of the earlier one and was conducted as part of the 100-day action plan of the State government. Those who had been issued cards earlier were also considered for the survey, while those who are not engaged in vending at present have been excluded.

Besides, those who have more than one street bunk, managed by their staff, and those who engage in street vending for additional income have also been excluded. Those who had previously been charged for illegal activities such as drug peddling and adulteration have been excluded. However, full-time street vendors and those who participate only in weekly markets are in the new list.

Corporation officials carried out the survey on July 16 and 23. Only one member will be issued identity card for family-owned businesses.