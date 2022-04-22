Survey department delaying services, alleges Kozhikode Corporation

Inordinate delay cited in approving plan for house under PMAY-LIFE scheme

Inordinate delay cited in approving plan for house under PMAY-LIFE scheme

The Kozhikode Corporation Council made a rather rare decision on Wednesday, to report a surveyor to his superiors in the Revenue department, on account of the alleged delaying tactics on his part with regard to the services of the corporation.

Janata Dal councillor N.C. Moyinkutty raised the issue in the council on Wednesday, alleging that the Survey department was taking its on sweet time for just approving the plan for a house under the PMAY-LIFE scheme, in his ward, while several other councillors joined him in raising similar allegations.

Mr. Moyinkutty said it had been over a year since a beneficiary in his ward submitted the plan, which the Town Planning department had forwarded to the Survey department for clarifications. However, the surveyor did not turn up at the site to view the property. The beneficiary had gone from pillar to post at the corporation office to get the work done.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini also confirmed that there had been unnecessary delay in matters pertaining to the Survey department, even up to three years. “We had reprimanded the surveyor many times and had even set deadlines for him, but to no effect,” she said. Since the Survey department comes under the Revenue department, the Secretary complained to the tahsildar. She said the corporation office was bearing the brunt for the surveyor’s fault.

Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed said strict action would be taken against the surveyor, and that he would be reported to the District Collector. “We shall appeal to him to re-evaluate the role of the Survey department in this scenario,” the Deputy Mayor said. He also directed the Town Planning department not to transfer the files to the Survey department unless it was absolutely necessary.