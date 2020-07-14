Surveillance to be intensified in Kozhikode coastal areas

Police patrol will be intensified in the coastal wards of Kozhikode city as a measure to avoid local transmission of COVID-19 in the region. A meeting of stakeholders chaired by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on Monday decided to take precautionary measures to avoid such a situation, especially after three cases of unknown source were reported in the city recently.
The Kozhikode Corporation has suggested that the district administration impose restrictions on the number of people attending weddings, funerals, house-warming and other functions. No public or private functions will be allowed in the coastal belt until further notice.
The return of migrant labourers to Beypore port is posing a challenge to the administration. Such labourers will be quarantined with the help of boat owners. Trucks from other States carrying fish should leave immediately after loading or unloading, to avoid the crew wandering in the city.
Fogging and spraying of disinfectant by health workers will be intensified. At the same time, a special squad of volunteers will be formed and trained to create awareness on the need for physical distancing among the public.
Message boards will be put up at mosques while people above 60 years of age will be restricted from visiting mosques.
Besides the Corporation Secretary and officials of the health wing, councillors of the coastal wards took part in the meeting. A meeting of vendors will be convened soon to discuss issues such as functioning of unauthorised fish stalls near the Kothi approach road and deployment of special squads in markets.
