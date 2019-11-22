Surveillance stepped up off Kozhikode coast

Following the protest of local fishers and boat owners citing unlawful fishing by non-Kerala fishers using coconut flower stalks, plastic bottles and high-beam lights, the Coastal police and marine Enforcement squad have intensified their day-and-night patrol off the Kozhikode coast. One more patrol boat will be hired soon by the marine enforcement wing to step up surveillance in the area and seize illegally stored items in fishing boats.

Beypore coastal police say they will be conducting regular inspections covering fish landing centres and harbours in Kozhikode district so as to curb the illegal practice which has been posing a big threat to the shrinking fisheries resources. Patrol squad has already been directed to respond quickly on getting fishermen's complaints on suspected fishing activities in the coastal area, they add.

Marine Enforcement squad under the leadership of a Sub Inspector too is now alert to track non-Kerala boats, which have been found engaged in illegal fishing activity by employing migrant labourers.

Though the marine enforcement squad working under the Fisheries Department is yet to have the required number of police officials to cover the whole vulnerable area off the Kozhikode coast, the officials who joined the squad on deputation will be working round-the-clock with the support of some local fishers..

Meanwhile, the leaders of All Kerala Fishing Boat Owners’ Association say the coastal patrol will be effective only by purchasing superior speed boats by the Coastal police and marine enforcement squad. According to them, the boats now in the possession of both the Coastal police and the marine enforcement squads are of poor quality and cannot be used safely during rough weather.

“We have well trained officials with the coastal police and the marine enforcement wing, but they should be given better facilities to operate in their area. The system of hiring fishing boats should be stopped as it offers only a temporary solution and never helps to meet the standard patrol requirements,” says Karichal Preman, vice-president of All Kerala Fishing Boat Owners' Association.