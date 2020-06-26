Surveillance stepped up at civil station

Kozhikode

26 June 2020 00:07 IST

Vehicles without official stickers to be denied entry after July 6

The district administration has decided to put in place improved screening and surveillance measures at the civil station as part of the COVID-19 prevention protocol and to ensure a safe ambiance for officials who resumed duty following lockdown relaxations.

After July 6, vehicles without official stickers will not be allowed entry to the civil station compound.

All department heads have been asked to make available the required number of stickers to ensure compliance.

Similarly, unauthorised parking will not be permitted on the civil station compound. Entry to the compound will be regulated at the main entrance. All other gates will be temporarily closed.

Identity cards too will be made mandatory for officials to enter the collectorate. According to Revenue officials, the rule will be applicable to other visitors too.

All departments are keen on ensuring a flawless implementation of the physical distancing protocol and other health guidelines. Hand washing facilities and sanitizers are available at all major points at the collectorate.

Even before the epidemic outbreak, there were plans to introduce a screening mechanism at the civil station and restrict unregulated entry of private vehicles. It was also planned to restrict the entry of anyone without a valid identity card. However, it was put on hold owing to the delay in getting feedback from a few departments.