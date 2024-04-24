Surveillance squads seize valuables, cash worth ₹9 crore in Kozhikode

April 24, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Surveillance squads constituted by the election authorities in view of the Lok Sabha polls have so far seized liquid money and valuables worth ₹9 crore from various individuals in Kozhikode district.

Apart from liquid cash to the tune of ₹3.76 crore, the squads seized gold and other valuables comprising gold components worth ₹2.93 crore. Smuggled liquor worth ₹38 lakh and drugs worth ₹1.97 crore were also recovered.

Officials from the police, Excise and GST departments were part of the surveillance squads. The anti-defacement squads in Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies removed 1,64,784 illegally erected posters and banners from various spots. Flying squads and static surveillance squads have also swung into action.

