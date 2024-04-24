ADVERTISEMENT

Surveillance squads seize valuables, cash worth ₹9 crore in Kozhikode

April 24, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The squads have been operational since the announcement of elections

The Hindu Bureau

Surveillance squads constituted by the election authorities in view of the Lok Sabha polls have so far seized liquid money and valuables worth ₹9 crore from various individuals in Kozhikode district.

Apart from liquid cash to the tune of ₹3.76 crore, the squads seized gold and other valuables comprising gold components worth ₹2.93 crore. Smuggled liquor worth ₹38 lakh and drugs worth ₹1.97 crore were also recovered.

Officials from the police, Excise and GST departments were part of the surveillance squads. The anti-defacement squads in Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies removed 1,64,784 illegally erected posters and banners from various spots. Flying squads and static surveillance squads have also swung into action.

