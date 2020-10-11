Surveillance project for Kunnamangalam

Model police station to house hi-tech control room

A city surveillance project with an exclusive control room to monitor visuals from closed circuit television cameras will be implemented at Kunnamangalam along with the opening of the new Kunnamangalam model police station building. Administrative sanction has already been accorded to the ₹63.5-lakh surveillance project.

The police say the construction of the station building, which will also house the hi-tech control room, is in the final phase and they will be able to shift to the new space within six months. Only the construction of a road to the place and a few finishing works are remaining, they add.

Night surveillance cameras connected to the police control room have been one of the long-pending demands of traders in Kunnamangalam town. Recurring incidents of thefts and anti-social activities had forced many shop owners in the area to install their own surveillance systems. Some of them had also appointed security guards. According to Kunnamangalam MLA P.T.A. Rahim, the new surveillance project will help the police exercise better control over traffic management. They will be able to introduce effective night surveillance measures and track miscreants, he adds.

For the completion of the model station building, the State government will spend about ₹3 crore. On completion of the shifting process, the Kunnamangalam court building will be renovated. Administrative sanction has already been accorded to the project, which will be completed at a cost of ₹1 crore. For several decades, both the Kunnamangalam station and the court have been functioning in the same building.