Surprise checks on shops ahead of Onam

The Department of Legal Metrology will conduct surprise checks on shops from September 1 ahead of Onam celebrations. Special squads have been formed to conduct the drive from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A help desk has been opened for consumers, and the toll-free number is 1800 425 4835.


