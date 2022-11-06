Surprise check in lodges, rented facilities in Kozhikode to keep drug pushers under lens

ADVERTISEMENT

With heightened vigil against substance abuse and smuggling of synthetic drugs, the police have decided to carry out flash inspections in lodges and other cheap rented facilities in Kozhikode.

Senior police officers will directly coordinate such flash inspections in regular intervals as part of a State-wide directive.

Assistant Commissioners who coordinated such surprise checks in the city covering suspected lodges last week said it helped them net over 30 absconding suspects in various criminal cases. A minor girl from Malappuram who was locked inside a lodge by a 55-year-old man for suspected sexual exploitation was also rescued, they said.

“The city borders will be closed during checking hours in such a way to prevent the easy escape of suspects. Arrangements will be made to carry out inspections simultaneously with the support of various Station House Officers,” said a senior police officer in the city. He said incidents of drunken driving and road rule violations would also be covered by the squads.

The late-night drive conducted on an experimental basis on last Friday was very successful according to the police as over 100 cases, apart from arrests of escapees in various sexual assault cases and murders, were registered. Though the main intention of the search was to recover hidden stock of smuggled drugs, it was proving to be fruitful to expose other crimes as well.

The police came up with the late-night flash inspection drive following a tip-off that the drug pushers were exploiting various cheap rented facilities to stock synthetic drugs and carry out local distribution. There were also confidential complaints that youngsters were visiting such facilities to arrange drug parties and purchase stuff.

Proper register

“There is no evidence that the owners of such facilities are directly encouraging the storage of the contraband considering the seriousness of the crime. Many a time, they are unaware of the criminal history of the visitor,” said a Station House officer in the city. He said it was because of such risks that the owners of rented facilities were asked to maintain a proper register of visitors.

Since CCTV camera footages are strong evidence against such suspected guests, most lodges brought their facilities under surveillance. The installation of the same would be completed in a few more rented facilities subsequent to the instructions of the police.