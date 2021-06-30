Surgery helps patient recover from post-COVID complications

KOZHIKODE

30 June 2021

Pus weighing 1 kg around lung removed through operation

Surgery on critical COVID-19 patients or those who recover from the infection is a risky option, as it could affect the already damaged organs.

But doctors say some patients with lung complications due to the infection could benefit from surgery as evident from the case of a 52-year-old native of Beypore in Kozhikode who had developed post-COVID complications.

According to Nasser Yusuf, thoracic surgeon with PVS Hospital, Kozhikode, the patient never really recovered from COVID-19 though he had tested negative for the virus. He was always visibly tired. CT scan revealed pneumonia in the left lung with a fluid-like thing causing complete lung collapse. He was living on his right lung which was partially damaged.

“Operating on a COVID-19 affected lung was a challenge. The main fear was that a surgery or an invasive ventilation could further compromise the function of an already damaged lung,” Dr. Yusuf said. The family consented after they were explained about the gravity of the situation.

Fleshy and hardened pus weighing a kg and forming a thick layer around the lung was removed through the surgery on June 6. The trapped lung was freed by stripping the thickened layer around the whole lung in a manner similar to peeling off a wall paper from a wall, which led to laceration injuries and bleeding. The procedure lasted six hours. The lung function improved after the surgery and oxygen saturation level returned to normal. The patient was discharged in a week.

“Post-COVID syndrome usually affects mainly the lung, heart, and brain. Lung fibrosis may occur and last up to six months. Some patients with complications may benefit from surgery,” Dr. Yusuf claimed.