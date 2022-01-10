Surge in fresh infections, TPR in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

District records 740 COVID cases on Sunday; TPR at 13.98%

There has been a surge in the number of people newly infected with SARS-CoV-2 in just three days in Kozhikode district, and the total number of those under treatment has gone up by around 1,000. The test positivity rate (TPR) almost doubled too at a time when the highly transmissible Omicron variant is posing a threat.

According to data provided by the Health department, 451 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on January 6. The daily TPR was 6.52% when 7,033 samples were tested. The number of infected persons rose to 551, and the TPR reached 9.88% on January 7. Only 5,679 samples were tested. As many as 580 people tested positive for the virus, and the TPR was 9.86% when 5,972 samples were tested on January 8.

The number of infected persons, however, surged to 740, and the daily TPR went up to 13.98% on Sunday. Only 5,391 samples were tested on the day. The number of infected persons undergoing treatment in the district is 4,349. On January 6, it was 3,366. The number rose to 3,877 on January 7, and 3,644 on January 8.

Right now, 59 people are in government hospitals and 126 in private hospitals. There are none in first-line treatment centres and panchayat-level domiciliary centres. Second-line treatment centres have 44 people. A total of 3,380 are under home isolation.

The Health department had reportedly foreseen such a scenario with a lot of social events happening around Christmas holidays and New Year’s eve. The Union Health Minister had earlier advised States to impose restrictions in districts with high TPR.