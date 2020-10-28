Surge in fresh cases again in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

28 October 2020 19:08 IST

1,149 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district

After a lull for a couple of days, fresh COVID-19 cases surged again in Kozhikode district when 1,149 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here. This is the second highest number of newly infected persons in the State on the day.

A release from the District Medical Officer said 8,711 samples were sent for tests, and that the test positivity rate jumped to 13.19%. As many as 1,106 people acquired the infection through local transmission, and the source was unknown in 22 persons. A total of 720 persons recovered from the infection, and the number of active cases in the district now stands at 9,995. Nineteen health workers are among the newly infected persons.

There were 287 locally acquired infections within the Kozhikode Corporation limits, 46 in Nadapuram, 33 each in Koduvally and Kunnamangalam, and 31 each in Unnikulam and Thiruvalloor, and 30 in Onchiyam.

Advertising

Advertising

A medical bulletin from the Government Medical College Hospital said four more persons died due to the infection there on Tuesday.