Surge continues in Malappuram with 378 new cases

Malappuram

13 September 2020 23:34 IST

Palakkad and Kannur districts report over 200 infections

SARS-CoV-2 infections continued to surge in Malappuram as 378 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The number of active cases currently under treatment shot up to 2,811.

While 347 of the fresh cases were found to have been infected through local transmission, the source of infection in 18 cases could not be traced.

District administration officials said that while five cases came from abroad, three came from other States.

There were five health workers among the newly confirmed cases.

As many as 202 infected persons recovered from the disease in the district on Sunday. However, the number of people in quarantine came down to 33,795.

In Palakkad

Palakkad district too witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases as 233 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday. District officials said that 174 of them were infected through local contacts.

While 10 cases came from other States, three came from abroad. The source of infection could not be identified in 45 cases. There were 63 recoveries in the district on Sunday.

In Kannur

Kannur district reported 234 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of these, 203 are local transmission cases. While three people arrived from abroad, 14 came from other States.

The other 14 are health workers. As many as 86 people recovered from the disease.

The district has so far reported 6,062 cases. Of these, 3,846 were discharged from the hospital. There are now 13,908 people under observation.

In Thrissur

As many as 182 people, including 10 health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 179 people were infected through contact.

A total of 115 people recovered from the disease. There are now 2,090 active cases in the district.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod district reported 124 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

As many as 120 people contracted the disease through contact.

The district also reported 182 recoveries.

There are now 5,243 people under observation. The district has so far reported 7,194 COVID-19 cases. Out of which, 6,116 were local transmission cases.

In Wayanad

As many as 56 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 52 were infected through contact.

While two persons came from other States, two had returned from abroad.

The district also reported 33 recoveries.

The district has so far reported 2,066 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 1,591 have recovered from the disease. As many as 2,940 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Thrissur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad bureaus)