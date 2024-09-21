ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Gopi offers to help elderly woman rebuild her home

Published - September 21, 2024 11:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

P.K. Sharada’s house was damaged in heavy wind a few weeks ago

The Hindu Bureau

P.K. Sharada from Govindapuram in Kozhikode with Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Suresh Gopi in Kozhikode on September 20. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi had an unusual welcome in Kozhikode on September 20 (Friday) as he turned up to inaugurate the first anniversary celebrations of PM Vishwakarma project organised by the National Skill Training Centre.

P.K. Sharada, an 86-year-old woman, rushed to him and took his hand, requesting him to help her rebuild her home, which was destroyed in heavy wind a few weeks ago. Mr. Gopi listened ardently to her and offered what help he could.

Interestingly, he did not let her go either. They walked to the venue together and performed the inaugural ceremony. The Minister even handed over to her whatever gifts he received there.

Ms. Sharada lives with her differently abled son in the small house next to the Skill Training Centre. On August 10, four trees fell onto her house during heavy wind destroying it partially. Due to ongoing litigation with the training centre over the land where her house is located, any rebuilding is complicated. Mr. Gopi offered her help to rebuild the house once the case was settled and asked her to open her house to other elderly women in her predicament.

The Minister also visited various stalls put up by skilled workers under the PM Vishwakarma project.

