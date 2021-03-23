Suresh Babu to quit Congress

Signalling his exit from the party, disgruntled Congress leader P.M. Suresh Babu has said that he would prefer working for the CPI(M)- led Left Democratic Front.

He told the media that the Congress had lost its relevance at the national level without anyone to lead the party. Senior Congress leader, P.C. Chacko, who recently left the party and joined the Nationalist Congress Party, had met him, Mr. Babu, a former KPCC general secretary, said. Mr. Babu had unsuccessfully contested from the Kozhikode North Assembly segment in the 2016 polls. He was also leader of the Opposition in the corporation.