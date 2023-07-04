Surendran sees plot in IUML, CPI(M) move to oppose UCC

July 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) should desist from attempts to create communal discord in society in the name of opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A release said on Tuesday that the IUML’s move to “politically and legally” fight the UCC smacked of hypocrisy. Mr. Surendran pointed out that Article 44 of the Indian Constitution mandated implementation of the UCC. He claimed that the Supreme Court had also criticised then Union government for not bringing a unified civil law. The IUML’s move to oppose it would only lead to communal polarisation, Mr. Surendran said.

The BJP leader also accused the CPI(M) of pursuing vote-bank politics by opposing the UCC. He claimed that the CPI(M) had earlier supported the UCC.