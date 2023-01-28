Surendran seeks White Paper on State finances

January 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP State president K. Surendran has sought a White Paper on State finances as he alleged that the economy had collapsed. A release said on Saturday that the government was found to be indulging in exorbitant spending at a time the people were leading a miserable life. Power charge and water bill have been proposed to be hiked, but the government is not trying to levy taxes from the rich. The government is also not trying to curb inflation and increasing the minimum support prices for agricultural products.