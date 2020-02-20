Surendran seeks NIA probe into CAG findings

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has sought a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Comptroller and Auditor General finding that rifles and cartridges are missing from the police headquarters.

Addressing a meet-the- press event organised by the Calicut Press Club here on Thursday, he claimed that the CAG finding could be linked to attempts by extremist elements to gain foothold in the State. “Maoists are reportedly gaining strength in the ruling party, the CPI(M). Communal forces too are active here. Only a Central agency can bring out details on the extent of these extremist activities,” Mr. Surendran claimed. He also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the unaudited funds being received by the State police to counter left-wing extremism.

Mr. Surendran also alleged that Muslim fundamentalist elements had intruded into the leadership of both the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League. “The BJP will launch an agitation highlighting these issues by March first week,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had become a “carbon copy” of his predecessor, Oommen Chandy, in terms of corruption. He claimed that some of the advisors of the Chief Minister and their relatives had a role in the alleged corrupt deals involving the Home Department. “They have converted Keltron, a well-known public sector undertaking (PSU), to a shell company for corruption. The concessions Keltron is entitled to as a PSU are being misused, purchases are in violation of rules and tender procedures are being avoided,” Mr. Surendran alleged.