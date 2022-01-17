Surendran, BJP activists booked for flouting norms

Kozhikode

17 January 2022

Party alleges bias in implementing rules

The Kasaba police have booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran and about 1,500 other BJP workers who took part in a mass protest against the Popular Front of India in Kozhikode on Sunday violating the COVID-19 protocol. Cases were registered against them under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act.

Police sources said no permission had been granted to hold the event in the wake of the pandemic threat. There were clear instructions from the State government and the district administration about the curbs in the wake of the rising test positivity rates. they said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including M.T. Ramesh, said the incident exposed the partiality of the Left Democratic Front government in implementing rules.

They alleged that no action was taken against Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and their leaders who flouted COVID-19 norms during a party conference held recently.