Kozhikode

Surendran, BJP activists booked for flouting norms

The Kasaba police have booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran and about 1,500 other BJP workers who took part in a mass protest against the Popular Front of India in Kozhikode on Sunday violating the COVID-19 protocol. Cases were registered against them under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act.

Police sources said no permission had been granted to hold the event in the wake of the pandemic threat. There were clear instructions from the State government and the district administration about the curbs in the wake of the rising test positivity rates. they said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including M.T. Ramesh, said the incident exposed the partiality of the Left Democratic Front government in implementing rules.

They alleged that no action was taken against Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and their leaders who flouted COVID-19 norms during a party conference held recently.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 12:12:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/surendran-bjp-activists-booked-for-flouting-norms/article38284034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY