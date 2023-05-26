‘Suraksha Chakra’ gets rolling in Chakkittapara for total health insurance coverage

May 26, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Suraksha Chakra’, a social security scheme rolled out by the Chakkittapara grama panchayat for the weaker sections and to offer skills training to rural students has entered its second phase. The local body now aims to become the first grama panchayat in the country to offer health insurance coverage to all.

The support of the Chakkittapara Service Cooperative Bank and Christ University has been ensured to make the drive a success in the third-largest grama panchayat in Kerala.

A recent study in the panchayat had found that there were 11,936 persons in the age group of 17 to 70 who were not covered under any health insurance scheme. As per the suggestions of District Collector A. Geetha and District Medical Officer Piyush Namboodiripad, people will be given an opportunity to get enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Surakhsa Bima Yojana.

Project coordinators said the entry of the Chakkittapara Service Cooperative Bank and Christ University had been quite helpful in pioneering an ambitious scheme free of cost for the panchayat. No financial support is sought from the State government or any other agencies for the mission, which also envisages realising the moto of ‘insurance coverage for all in Kozhikode district by 2024’, they said.

The completed application forms of 1,739 beneficiaries from the panchayat have already been handed over to the lead bank manager of the district for clearing further formalities. A formal declaration on total insurance coverage will be made by the district administration on completion of the enrolment drive covering the identified group.

