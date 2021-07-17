Supplyco ready for Onam, says Minister

Fairs to be held in all Assembly constituencies from mid-August

The State government’s call to surrender priority ration cards held by undeserving persons had good response from Kozhikode district in Kerala, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil. Speaking at a district-level online review meeting of Civil Supplies Department and Supplyco officials on Saturday, he said around 1.5 lakh people had voluntarily surrendered their priority ration cards in the district.

The Minister said the department was all set to meet additional requirements during the Onam season. He advised officials to actively intervene in the market to ensure timely availability of essential commodities. They were also directed to make preparation for distribution of free Onam food kits and to facilitate door delivery.

Supplyco Onam fairs will be held in all Assembly constituencies from mid-August. Officials have been asked not to compromise on the quality or quantity of any product.