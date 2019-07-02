Supply officer gheraoed

Members of a tribal colony at Ambalakkunnu near Kakkayam on Monday gheraoed the District Supply Officer, Kozhikode, in protest against the restoration of the licence of a ration dealer, who had been accused of misappropriation of food items meant for Scheduled Tribes.
The licence was cancelled during the tenure of N. Prashanth as District Collector three years ago. The Civil Supplies Department reportedly collected a fine from her and restored the licence. The Kerala High Court also had issued a notice to the government after its action was questioned in the court.
The District Supply Officer promised to keep the restoration in abeyance until the court delivered an order on the issue.
