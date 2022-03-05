Sumy varsity students move to Russia on their own

They claim efforts to contact embassy fail

Students from Sumy State University, Ukraine, addressing the Government of India and Indian Embassy in Ukraine in a video before they set out to the Russian border on their own. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian students of Sumy State University, Ukraine, have decided to take the risk and move to the borders after their efforts to contact the Indian embassy for directives in the wake of a ceasefire failed.

The students, holed up in their bunkers and basements for around 10 days, were struggling to survive as electricity and water connections to their hostels were cut off in shelling on Thursday. Food stock was running short and they melted ice to get water for basic needs.

“Rail tracks as well as bridges on some of the roads have been destroyed in the shelling. We do not know how we can get out,” says Niranjana Santhosh, a fifth year medical student of the university hailing from Thrissur. “Nobody is eating either due to anxiety. Everyone just wants to get out of this place somehow”, she added.

Earlier on Saturday, when Russia declared a ceasefire, students were apprehensive about moving out as the shelling had not stopped. “The ceasefire seems to be in name only,” says Mohammed Roshan, a fourth year student of the university from Malappuram. “The embassy is declining calls. Many of the helpline numbers are not working,” Niranjana says.

Towards noon, the students decided to take the risk and make use of the ceasefire and the humanitarian corridor to a Russian city 600 km from Sumy. In a video addressed to the Government of India, the students held the Indian embassy responsible for any untoward incidents they may face.

“ We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students.,” Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, had tweeted earlier.

“ Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our embassies are in regular touch with the students,’” he said.