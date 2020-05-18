Summer rain wreaks havoc in rural Kozhikode

Kozhikode

18 May 2020 00:11 IST

Lightning kills 24-year-old man

Summer showers coupled with winds hit rural areas of Kozhikode on Sunday afternoon, claiming one life and causing huge loss to farmers.

A 24-year-old man from Thottumukkam was killed when lightning struck him around 3 p.m. The victim has been identified as Jofin Joseph.

Power supply was interrupted for hours as uprooted trees fell on electrical lines. Fallen trees also blocked the national highway near Mukkom. Several farmers in Karassery, Kodiyathur, Thiruvambadi and Koodaranhi regions suffered losses. Residents from Mukkom and Koodaranhi regions said several electrical appliances were damaged.

