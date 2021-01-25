Suggestions sought ahead of CM@campus

College students can submit their suggestions about the future of higher education in Kerala ahead of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s CM@campus event scheduled at Calicut University on February 11. According to P. Sivadasan, head of the Quality Assurance Cell of the university, the ideas not exceeding 1,000 words can be submitted at http://events.uoc.ac.in/

StudentsMeet/.

Those who register here will get the link to see the interaction with the Chief Minister online. Mr. Sivadasan said that selected ideas would be compiled as a booklet and submitted to Mr. Vijayan at the event.

Students from Calicut University, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Kerala Agricultural University, and Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University will participate in the event online. Fifty per cent of them would be women. Those who have excelled in academics, research, arts and culture, National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, and sports will be selected.