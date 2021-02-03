Sudhakaran’s remark on Pinarayi kicks up row

Congress MP K. Sudhakaran’s reference to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s family background in his address at a political meet in Kannur on Tuesday is likely to trigger a fresh debate on the use of indecorous language in political rhetoric in the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly election in the State.
Mr. Sudhakaran’s refrain in the controversial part of his public speech during the reception accorded to the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was that the Chief Minister hailed from a family of toddy tapper. The speech has already drawn sharp reactions on social media which viewed it as a casteist slander. Mr. Sudhakaran said the Chief Minister, who hailed from “the family of a toddy tapper” and had risen to be a leader and “apostle” of the party of the working class will be recorded in history as the first Chief Minister in the State to hire a helicopter for his travel. Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) should consider whether this is an honour or disgrace for them, he said in his speech.
Mr. Sudhakaran’s controversial speech was delivered amid the controversy over CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan’s statement on Congress leaders’ visit to the residence of IUML supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal the other day. The UDF has accused Mr. Vijayaghavan of an attempt to communalise the Congress leaders’ visit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath