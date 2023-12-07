HamberMenu
‘Suchitwa Theeram’ project to clean up coastal areas in Kozhikode

December 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district administration is launching ‘Suchitwa Theeram’, a project to keep the coastal areas of the district free of plastic and garbage. The project is being implemented under the aegis of the Department of Local Administration under the ‘Malinya Muktha Navakeralam’ programme. A massive clean-up drive will be carried out in 12 coastal local bodies in the district on December 9 as part of the project.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub collector V. Chelsasini and Joint Director of Local Administration P.S. Shino will join the cleaning activities at Bhatt Road Beach in Kozhikode. Presidents and chairpersons of respective local bodies will inaugurate the cleaning drive locally and a team led by the Collector and the Joint Director of Local Administration will visit the spots to evaluate the activities. Major activities will be carried out at Vakkadavu beach in Kadalundi grama panchayat, Kappad at Chemancheri, Kavalad at Chengottukavu, Koyilandy Harbour, Muthayam beach at Moodadi, Kallakam drive-in beach at Thikkodi, Sand Banks at Vadakara, Arakkal at Onchiyam, Poozhithala at Azhiyur, Gosai Kunnu Pallithazham at Chorode, Payyoli beach and Kolavipalam in Payyoli grama panchayat.

Volunteers under campuses of Kozhikode, National Service Scheme, members of Harithakarma Sena and Kudumbasree besides officials of the Department of Local Administration will take part in the drive. 

