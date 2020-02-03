Substance abuse among students on the rise, says Minister

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Sunday launched the State-level door-to-door awareness campaign of the Vimukthi Mission against substance abuse at Muthukad in Kozhikode district.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, along with volunteers, visited more than 10 houses in the tribal area to mark the launch of the 90-day intensive campaign organised by the Excise Department.

Interacting with residents, the Minister said incidents of substance abuse were on the rise among students. “The issue can be addressed only with improved vigil by parents, students, and teachers. Students who come across such incidents should immediately report them to teachers for timely action,” he added.

Deputy Excise Commissioner V.R. Anil Kumar, Vimukthi district coordinator Jayaprakash, and Excise Inspector Manoj Kumar were present. A large number of students, Parents-Teacher Association members, and Library Council members attended the inaugural event.