Subsidy offered for growing mangroves

Forest Minister K. Raju has said that private individuals will be offered subsidy up to ₹4,000 an acre for implementing the scheme for protecting mangrove forests in the State.

Inaugurating the Mangrove Study and Research Centre and the Biodiversity Park at the at Kottila Government Higher Secondary School here on Saturday, the Minister said the government would pay the subsidy if the individuals were willing to plant mangrove saplings. The government was also willing to take over privately held lands under mangrove vegetation if their owners were prepared to transfer them for conservation.

Mr. Raju said Kerala being one of the States with high forest area, the extent of forest had increased by 250 hectares over the past two years. This included mangrove areas in Kannur and Kasaragod districts declared forest areas, he said adding that mangrove afforestation was more effective and less expensive than building sea walls to protect areas from sea water flooding.

The Mangrove Study and Research Centre and the Biodiversity Park were constructed as part of the comprehensive education programme at the Kalliassery Assembly Constituency. The Minister said the Forest Department had been instructed to supply tree saplings to be planted in the 2.5-acre park.

T.V. Rajesh, MLA, presided over the function. Fisheries Joint Director Dineshan Cheruvatt and Zoological Survey of India scientist Jaffer Palot were present.