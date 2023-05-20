Submission of fake documents: Kozhikode Corporation to scrutinise trade licence applications

May 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation has begun scrutinising trade licence applications from the Eravathukunnu health circle after a case of submitting fake documents for licence was unearthed from the circle on Wednesday. A case of using fake documents to procure a birth certificate was also found in the same circle on Thursday. Available evidence points to the involvement of the same middleman in both the cases.

“Trade licence applications are often submitted in February-March. This was a late application. We cannot eliminate chances of similar malpractices in the past. Hence, we have started scrutinising the trade licence applications that we received this year from Eravathukunnu circle,” said Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini.

The involvement of middlemen in the matters of the Kozhikode Corporation was brought to light during the building number scam in June 2022. A few retired officials of the Corporation are reportedly linked to the middlemen, who have been accepting commission from the public for getting work done. There were middlemen among those arrested in connection with the building number scam.

This time, the middleman reportedly managed to obtain fake seals of some revenue officials in the Corporation to get trade licence for a lodge. They allegedly used the number of a residential building and faked documents to show that it was a commercial building.

The person who presented the affidavit of an official who retired five years ago for a birth certificate has reportedly said that a middleman had taken ₹10,000 as commission for getting the right documents. “Such scams are becoming commonplace in the Corporation and the authorities are trying to brush many of them under the carpet. They do not pay heed to our warnings,” said K.C. Shobhita, Opposition leader in the Corporation Council.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Town police have registered a case in connection with the trade license application based on the Corporation’s complaint. “The birth certificate case is yet to be registered. Preliminary investigation in the case is going on,” said the police.